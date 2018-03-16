Iran vows constant boost to missile program

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has reaffirmed the need to continue boosting its defense capabilities including the missile program, Tasnim news agency reported Thursday.

In a press statement, the Iranian Assembly of Experts denounced what it calls the U.S. attempt to undermine Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement.

It also dismissed the West's repeated calls for holding negotiations on Iran's missile program.

It also urged Iranian diplomats to make due reaction to any Western measures targeting the interests of the Islamic republic.

The Assembly of Experts is a deliberative body of Islamic theologians or Mujtahids, elected for an eight-year term and empowered to elect and remove the Supreme Leader of Iran and supervise his activities.

The Iranian government has repeatedly said the Islamic republic will never allow any outside interference in its efforts to beef up national defense or missile program.

