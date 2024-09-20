Iran vows crushing response to Israeli actions in Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami warned that Tel Aviv will face a severe response from the Axis of Resistance for its recent actions in Lebanon.

In a letter to Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement, Salami condemned Israel for what he described as a "terrorist crime" that led to the death and injury of Lebanese nationals and Hezbollah fighters, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. Salami accused Israel of committing the attack out of desperation following its continued failures and warned that a retaliatory response from the Resistance was imminent.He praised Nasrallah, Hezbollah fighters, and the Lebanese people for their solidarity with Palestinians in their struggle against Israeli occupation, further criticizing the Israeli regime for attempting to cover up its defeats through criminal acts.

News.Az