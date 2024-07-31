Iran vows revenge against Israel following Haniyeh killing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pledged "harsh punishment" against Israel following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our house and made us bereaved,” Khamenei said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that “it also prepared the ground for a harsh punishment for itself,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.He said it was Iran’s duty to avenge the assassination of Haniyeh, who was in the Iranian capital for the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.“We consider it our duty to avenge his blood in this bitter and difficult incident that happened in the territory of the Islamic Republic,” Khamenei said, as he offered his condolences to Haniyeh’s family and the Palestinian group.Iran has announced three days of public mourning across the country for Haniyeh.A funeral ceremony will be held in Iran on Thursday, after which Haniyeh’s body will be transferred to Doha, Qatar, Hamas said in a statement on its Telegram channel.He will be buried in the Qatari capital on Friday, the group announced.Israel has yet to comment on the attack.

