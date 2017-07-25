Iran vows to back Palestinian movements

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has issued a statement condemning "Israel's siege of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem and its crackdown on Palestinian worshippers".

The statement further added that the guards will not hesitate to help the Palestinian movement, Tasnim news agency reported.

On July 23, Foreign Ministry of Iran also issued similar statement and condemned the Israeli crackdown on Palestinians.

The statements apparently referred to the restrictions imposed by Israel to limit access to the holy Muslim shrine by Palestinians.

For 10 days, Jerusalem has been in the grip of the worst bloodshed for years over Israel's decision to install metal detectors at the entrance to the Old City's holy compound, Reuters reported.

Israel put the devices in place on July 16, two days after two Israeli policemen were shot and killed by Israeli-Arab attackers who had concealed weapons in the compound in the heart of the Old City.

