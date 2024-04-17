Iran vs Israel: Who is better prepared for war?

+ ↺ − 16 px

In response to prolonged tensions, Iran carried out a nighttime military operation against Israel, deploying 185 "Shahed" drones, 36 cruise missiles, and 110 ballistic missiles. However, Iran failed to penetrate Israel's multilayered missile defense system. According to sources, 99% of the munitions were successfully intercepted by systems from the USA, France, the UK, Jordan, and, of course, Israel.

The Nevatim Air Base suffered minimal damage, and 31 people sought medical help, including a 7-year-old girl from a Bedouin village who sustained a leg injury. The attack was supported by Iran's allies, including Hezbollah from Lebanon, the Houthis from Yemen, and Shiite militias from Iraq.

Notably, Israel's support from Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Morocco highlights the formation of a new Semitic bloc in opposition to Shiite Iran and its allies, reflecting the complex geopolitical realities in the region.

Following the recent military action against Israel, the Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, Mohammad Bakiri, declared the operation of retaliation complete, emphasizing that no further actions were planned. However, he cautioned that any retaliatory strike from Jerusalem would prompt a heightened response. These comments were published by the Tasnim agency.

US President Joe Biden, in the midst of his election campaign, expressed caution in his actions, indicating the US's reluctance to participate in offensive operations against Iran. In a conversation with the Israeli Prime Minister, Biden noted the successful repulsion of the attack as a "victory," urging that military actions not continue.

Among the possible scenarios for the development of the situation, two options are being discussed: the first involves a temporary resolution of the situation without further escalation of the conflict, while the second option considers the possibility of a legitimate response by Israel to the Iranian nuclear program. This gives Israel no reason to worry about a ground invasion from Iran, given their limited military-technical capabilities, despite the size of their troops.

Currently, the population of Iran is approximately 89 million people, while Israel has about 10 million. In terms of potential conscript contingents, the Islamic Republic has more than 41 million citizens capable of military service, compared to 3 million in Israel. In active service, there are 610 thousand Iranian servicemen versus 176 thousand Israeli.

In terms of military equipment, Iran has 551 aircraft, while Israel has 612. Iran's helicopter fleet is inferior to Israel's: 129 versus 146. However, in the category of tanks, Iran has an advantage with 2000 units compared to less than 1500 in Israel. In the category of multiple rocket launchers (MRL), Iran also surpasses — 775 versus 150 in Israel. However, Israel has more self-propelled artillery pieces — 650 versus 580 in Iran. In the category of towed artillery, Iran owns 2050 pieces, significantly surpassing the 300 Israeli ones.

It should be noted that, despite the numerical superiority of some types of weapons, Iran's equipment is largely outdated compared to Israel's modern, high-tech arsenal. In modern warfare, key roles are played by aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and missiles. According to retired Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Iran possesses more than 3000 ballistic missiles, although only a third of them are capable of reaching Israeli territory.

Israel possesses a significant arsenal of strategic weapons capable of reaching Iranian territory. The country reportedly has between 80 and 200 nuclear weapons and is developing a strategic nuclear triad that includes Jericho ballistic missiles with a range of 500 to 7000 km, F-15I Ra’am bombers, and Dolphin-class submarines equipped with missiles capable of reaching up to 1500 km. These systems provide guarantees for the delivery of nuclear weapons to any point in the region.

In modern military conflicts, not only the technical specifications of weapons play a significant role but also qualities such as the professionalism of the servicemen, their level of education, discipline, coordination between different branches of the military, and overall motivation. These factors significantly affect the effectiveness of military operations.

The events of April 14 indicate the possibility of continued tension in the region, which could lead to new geopolitical changes in the Greater Middle East. These developments will require careful analysis and possibly, a rethinking of security strategies by the countries in the region.

