Iran warns no agreement sustainable without security guarantee for Lebanon

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said during a news conference that any agreement would not be sustainable if Lebanon’s security is threatened, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Baghaei stated that Lebanon’s national sovereignty is one of the main pillars of the memorandum of understanding reached with the United States.

He added that the agreement emphasizes ending the war on all fronts, including respect for Lebanon’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, which he said is clearly outlined within the framework of international commitments.

He further said that these points make it clear that no agreement can remain sustainable without comprehensive guarantees for Lebanon’s security and its territorial independence.

News.Az