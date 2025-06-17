Iran warns of imminent ‘punitive’ strikes on Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a major escalation of rhetoric, Iranian Chief of Staff Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi stated on Tuesday that the "operations carried out so far served as a deterrent warning" and warned that a "punitive military operation will be carried out soon" against Israel.

News.Az