Iran warns of imminent ‘punitive’ strikes on Israel

In a heightened escalation of rhetoric, Iranian Chief of Staff Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi declared on Tuesday that "operations carried out so far served as deterrent warning," adding that a "punitive military operation will be carried out soon" against Israel.

