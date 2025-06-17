Iran warns of imminent ‘punitive’ strikes on Israel
- 17 Jun 2025 22:05
- 17 Jun 2025 22:13
- 1026461
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/iran-warns-of-imminent-punitive-strikes-on-israel Copied
In a major escalation of rhetoric, Iranian Chief of Staff Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi stated on Tuesday that the "operations carried out so far served as a deterrent warning" and warned that a "punitive military operation will be carried out soon" against Israel.
In a heightened escalation of rhetoric, Iranian Chief of Staff Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi declared on Tuesday that "operations carried out so far served as deterrent warning," adding that a "punitive military operation will be carried out soon" against Israel.