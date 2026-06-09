Iran warns US forces face risks after Trump threat

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A tense rhetorical showdown has erupted between Washington and Tehran following a military incident in the Middle East. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a sharp warning on Tuesday, stating that foreign military forces operating near Iran “face risks” and should leave the region immediately.

The warning came just hours after US President Donald Trump vowed a retaliatory response to what he claimed was an Iranian attack on a American military helicopter over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated that the highly sophisticated Apache helicopter was brought down while on patrol, though both pilots were safely rescued unharmed. While US Central Command confirmed the rescue of two crew members following the crash, they noted that the official cause of the incident remains under investigation, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Responding directly to the friction, Araghchi took to X (formerly Twitter) to emphasize that the Strait of Hormuz—a vital global shipping lane shared by Iran and Oman—is located far from US territory. He cautioned that foreign forces in the area are exposed to severe risks stemming from human error, accidents, or the potential of being caught in crossfire.

While the top diplomat noted that Iran still prefers the language of diplomacy, he concluded with a stark reminder of the country's military capabilities, asserting that Iran's armed forces remain on constant alert and "know how to speak other languages too" if their airspace, land, or waters are violated. The sudden escalation caps off days of renewed military confrontations in the region, threatening a fragile ceasefire despite ongoing international diplomatic efforts to cool down tensions.

News.Az