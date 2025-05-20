Iran weighs proposal for next round of nuclear talks with US

"We have received a proposal regarding the next round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States that is currently being considered," the senior diplomat stated, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Commenting on additional US sanctions on Iran, Gharibabadi stated that these "unilateral punitive measures, often touted as instruments of diplomacy, are contrary to international law norms" and "undermine whole economies, while inflicting a heavy damage on the population."

The US and Iran have held four rounds of Oman-brokered talks on settling differences around Tehran’s nuclear program. The first round was held in Muscat on April 12, the second one — in Rome on April 19, and the third and fourth rounds took place in the Omani capital city on April 26 and May 11. At the talks, the Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff headed the US delegation.