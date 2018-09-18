Iran welcomes Turkey-Russia deal over Idlib

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran welcomes an agreement between Turkey and Russia over Idlib province in northwestern Syria and was consulted before it was announced, Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen

Under the agreement announced on Monday after a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Turkey, Russian and Turkish troops are to enforce a new demilitarised zone in the Idlib region from which “radical” rebels will be required to withdraw by the middle of next month.

News.Az

News.Az