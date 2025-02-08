Iran will not engage in "dishonorable" negotiations, says spokesperson

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani stated that the country will not engage in negotiations it deems "dishonorable."

In a message on the social media platform X on Saturday, Mohajerani said that while the government would continue holding talks with European countries, “in circumstances where negotiations are dishonorable, Iran will not give in to them,” News.Az reports citing IRNA.

It seemed to be a reference to direct talks with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, who, since taking office on January 20, has expressed a desire to “make a deal” with Iran, only to sign a presidential memo this week restoring his “maximum pressure” campaign against the country.

Trump originally launched the policy during his first term in office after pulling the United States out of a landmark nuclear deal with Iran and re-imposing tough economic sanctions on the country.

In remarks on Friday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that experience has shown that negotiating with the U.S. is neither “wise” nor “honorable.”

News.Az