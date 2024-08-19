Iran will punish Israel for Haniyeh's assassination: IRGC Cmdr

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, Deputy Commander of Iran’s IRGC, stated that Iran will certainly retaliate against Israel at the appropriate time and place for the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, News.Az reports citing IRNA .

The senior military official made the comment on Monday in the southwestern province of Khuzestan where he visited the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iraq. He was speaking with reporters on the sidelines of his visit.“The fake and child-killing Zionist regime continued its stupidity and martyred Haniyeh on Iranian soil, and we will give an appropriate response in due time and place”, Fadavi said.The Hamas chief was martyred in Tehran on July 31, a day after he attended the inaugural of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian. Haniyeh lost his life in an Israeli attack on his accommodation.

News.Az