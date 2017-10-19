Iran will rip nuclear deal to pieces if other party tears it up: Khamenei

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned that Iran will cut the nuclear deal with six world powers into shreds if the other party chooses to tear it up.

Speaking at a Wednesday meeting with a group of Iranian academic elites in Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei welcomed the European governments’ condemnation of US President Donald Trump’s refusal to certify Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“But this is not enough for them (EU) to say that he (Trump) should not tear up the JCPOA. The JCPOA serves their interests. As long as the other party has not torn up the JCPOA, we will not tear it up,” said the Leader, warning that Iran will rip the deal into shreds if the other side decides to tear it up.

He said Europeans need to take practical measures in the face of Washington’s threats to the deal, and refuse to join voices with the US in its opposition to Iran's regional role and defense program.

Europe, he said, should “avoid meddling with our defense issues.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also dismissed Western criticisms of Iran’s conventional missile program, noting, “Why do you, yourself, have missiles? Why do you have atomic bombs?”

