Iranian ambassador stresses importance of scientific cooperation with Azerbaijan

Widening cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan in the fields of science and new technologies is important, Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzade has told local media, AZERTAC reported.

The ambassador hailed relations between Iranian and Azerbaijani universities. He stressed the necessity of increasing the number of students and holding scientific symposiums.

The ambassador underlined that both countries have big scientific potential that would be further fruitfully used. “Nowadays the advanced technologies have penetrated deep into different areas of our life. So Iranian and Azerbaijani scientists should cooperate closely,” Jahangirzade added.

