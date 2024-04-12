Iranian attack expected on Israel in next two days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel is preparing for a direct attack from Iran on southern or northern Israel as soon as Friday or Saturday, according to a person familiar with the matter. A person briefed by the Iranian leadership, however, said that while plans to attack are being discussed, no final decision has been made, News.Az reports citing The Wall Street Journal.

Iran has publicly threatened to retaliate for an attack last week in Damascus, Syria, that Tehran said was an Israeli airstrike on a diplomatic building. The strike killed top Iranian military officials, including a senior member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force.

A previous Wednesday report from Bloomberg, citing US intelligence reports, said that the US and allies predicted that an Iranian attack on Israel "could be imminent." However, the WSJ cited a source saying that the attack could be "within Israel's borders."

Earlier this week, the IRGC contacted the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with options to strike Israeli interests, the Journal reported, citing an adviser to the paramilitary force, with the report also saying that in recent hours, IRGC-associated social media accounts posted videos showing simulated missile attacks on Israel’s Haifa airport in the north of the country, and its nuclear facility in Dimona which is in the south.

The report also notes Khamenei's concern if an attack could backfire, for example, in a scenario where Israel would intercept its projectiles and then retaliate with strikes on Iranian strategic infrastructure, with an advisor saying that "he is still weighing the political risk." Scenarios of Iran attacking include utilizing its proxies in Iraq and Syria, the report noted, or attacking the country's embassies in other countries, notably those located in Arab countries.

Israel, however, made it clear that it would respond to any Iranian attack, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Whoever harms us, we will harm them,” during a visit to the Tel Nof Air Base.

Spokesperson Rear-Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters on Thursday night that Israel is "on a high state of alert and preparedness." Additionally, Israel has threatened to disrupt Iran's cyber infrastructure.

The same day, the US Embassy in Israel told its staff not to travel outside the greater Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Beersheba areas amid the Iranian threat and would be restricted from doing so.

News.Az