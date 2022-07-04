Yandex metrika counter

Iranian, Azerbaijani Top diplomats meet in Tehran

Iranian, Azerbaijani Top diplomats meet in Tehran

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, News.az reports.

Jeyhun Bayramov, who paid a visit to Tehran this morning, has been officially welcomed by his Iranian counterpart in the building of the Foreign Ministry of the country.

Then, the Ministers will conduct an exchange of views on the development of bilateral relations and regional and international issues. 


