Iranian blogger jailed over tweet

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian blogger has been sentenced to prison after his tweet got more likes than a post by the country's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

This news comes from Iran International , citing the blogger's lawyer.Hossein Shanbehzadeh was arrested in June, just weeks after he responded to Khamenei’s post with a single dot. Surprisingly, his tweet got about twice as many likes. In Iran, using a dot or other single symbols has become a way for people opposing the regime to silently show their disagreement with government policies. Shortly after his arrest, Shanbehzadeh's account on the social media platform X was deactivated, but his name continued to trend in the Persian-language "popular" section for a while.Shanbehzadeh is well-known for his bold and outspoken criticism of the authorities on social media, always under his real name. He had previously been jailed over his involvement in the 2019 protests, facing charges of "insulting sacred values and the leader of the Islamic Republic." This time, he's accused of “spreading pro-Israel and anti-regime propaganda,” “insulting Islamic sacred values,” and “spreading false information” on social media.With all the charges combined, the court sentenced Shanbehzadeh, whom Iranian media has labeled a "fugitive Mossad agent," to 12 years in prison. The prosecutor claimed that he had connections with senior Israeli intelligence officers and was caught while trying to escape from Iran.

News.Az