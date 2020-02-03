Iranian commander killed in clashes with Syrian opposition forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior commander of Iran’s Quds Force was killed on Sunday during clashes with Syrian opposition forces in Aleppo, Iranian state media reported on Monday, APA

Asghar Pashapour was “one of the first to go to Syria with Qassem Soleimani,” according to the state-run IRIB news agency.

Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the overseas arms of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport last month.

Soleimani supported the regime of Syrian President Bashar al Assad’s fight against opposition forces, dispatching thousands of Quds Force members to Syria to help and train the Syrian Armed Forces and al Assad’s militias.

News.Az

