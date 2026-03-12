Iranian cyberattack disrupts Israel railway system
Source: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
Iran has hacked and disabled Israel’s railway system, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.
The cyberattack targeted Israel’s rail infrastructure and forced the system offline.
“Israel’s railways have been hacked,” the report said, adding that the attack disabled the country’s railway network.
Fars also claimed that all Israeli railway stations are “not safe until further notice” following the alleged cyberattack.
Israeli authorities have not confirmed the report
By Nijat Babayev