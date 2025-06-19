Iranian death toll climbs to 639 after week of Israeli strikes: Report

Iranian death toll climbs to 639 after week of Israeli strikes: Report

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll in Iran has risen to at least 639 amid ongoing Israeli military strikes, which have now extended to 21 provinces, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

The attacks mark the seventh consecutive day of direct conflict between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

HRANA said at least 639 people have been killed and 1,329 wounded since the attacks began on June 14, bringing total casualties to 1,968.

The organization’s figures cover the entire country, though Iranian authorities have yet to specify how many of the dead are civilians or military personnel.

On Thursday, Israeli strikes targeted Tehran, Karaj, Shiraz, and Arak’s heavy water reactor, but full damage assessments remain unavailable.

Israeli emergency services reported Wednesday that Iran’s attacks have killed 24 people and injured more than 1,300, further deepening fears of a prolonged regional conflict.

Israel's emergency rescue service said the number of people injured in the Islamic Republic's missile attack on Thursday at a hospital and civilian areas has risen to 70.

News.Az