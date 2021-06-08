Iranian delegation visits Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
A delegation from Iran has arrived in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, according to the Iranian Embassy in Baku.
The delegation will arrive in Baku today at 7:30 PM (GMT+4).
Tomorrow Minister of Roads of Iran Mohammad Eslami will meet with Azerbaijani Minister of Transport Rashad Nabiyev at 10:00 AM, following by a visit to port of Alat and then to the port of Astara.
The sides are also scheduled to focus attention on joint projects, such as the railway terminal and a joint bridge.