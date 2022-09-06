Iranian deputy defense minister arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Deputy Minister of Defense, Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari has arrived in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

During his three-day visit, Admiral Amir Rastegari will hold meetings with the representatives of the defense industry from the countries participating at the "ADEX-2022" International Defense Exhibition held in Baku.

As many as 208 enterprises, among them, leading defense companies of Bulgaria, China, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and other countries, are being showcased at the exhibition. This year is the first time Jordan companies have joined the exhibition. Moreover, eight countries are represented at the exhibition with their national pavilions.

News.Az