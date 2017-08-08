Iranian drone approaches US jet in Persian Gulf, makes it take evasive action

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian drone came close to a US fighter jet that was landing on a supercarrier in the Persian Gulf, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

The drone came within 100 feet of a US F-18 jet that while it was attempting to land on the aircraft carrier Nimitz, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The broadcaster said the US aircraft, which had been some several thousand feet off the deck, had to take an evasive maneuver. Officials, cited by CNN, described the UAV's movements as unsafe. The US side used an emergency radio frequency to warn the operators of the drone, which was not armed, to withdraw the vehicle.

The incident comes after a series of confrontations between US and Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf.

In July, the USS Thunderbolt patrol ship fired several warning shots at an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps ship in the Gulf.

In April, the USS Mahan had to switch on the danger signal and change its course after having a close encounterwith an Iranian military ship.

Earlier, the USNS Invincible, escorted by the British Royal Navy, experienced a close encounter with high-speed attack ships deployed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, ultimately compelling the US spy ship and her formation to alter her course.

