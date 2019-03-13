Iranian economy and finance minister to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian delegation led by Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, co-chair of the State Commission for Economic, Commercial and Humanitarian Affairs between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran Farhad Dejpasand will arrive in Azerbaijan, AZERTAC reported.

As part of the two-day visit, the delegation will attend the 13th meeting of the State Commission, a business forum, as well as hold meetings with government officials. News.Az

News.Az