Iranian FM: Cooperation with Azerbaijan is at the high level

"The recent visit of President Hassan Rouhani to Azerbaijan was very successful."

"Azerbaijan and Iran have maintained good relations for long years. The recent visit of President Hassan Rouhani to Azerbaijan was very successful."

According to APA, the due statement came from Iranian FM Javad Zarif.

"We are working on very important projects, including the joint use of the Caspian Sea, North-West and South-West transit corridors. The cooperation is on a high level. Iran is cooperating with Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey and seeks to continue this joint work," Zarif said.

The minister said that everyone is interested in economic cooperation between the countries of the region: "This will be for the benefit of developing peace in the region."

