Iranian FM criticizes plans to inspect targeted nuclear sites

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Friday criticized IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's plans to inspect nuclear sites recently targeted by Israeli and U.S. strikes, calling the intentions "malign."

Araqchi wrote on his X account that "Grossi's insistence on visiting the bombed sites is meaningless and possibly even malign in intent," reiterating his criticism of the UN agency's failure to condemn the strikes on his country's nuclear facilities, News.Az reports citing foreign media.



Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he would like the IAEA or another body he "respects" to conduct inspections in Iran, despite acknowledging his conviction that Tehran will not return to its nuclear programme.



He stated that Tehran was willing to hold a meeting after the US strikes on three of its nuclear sites earlier this week, without providing further details.



Earlier this week, Grossi asked the Iranian authorities to allow a UN inspection team to visit the sites targeted by US and Israeli air strikes.

News.Az