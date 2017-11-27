Yandex metrika counter

Iranian foreign minister to visit Armenia

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave Tehran for the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Tuesday at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation, APA reported citing IFP.

The Iranian top diplomat will discuss bilateral ties and other issues of mutual interest in separate meetings with high-ranking Armenian officials, including Armenian prime minister and president.
 
During the visit, Zarif will be accompanied by a delegation of businessmen from the country’s private sector, he added.

