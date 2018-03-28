Iranian leader arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian president has arrived in Azerbaijan with an official visit.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other high-ranking officials met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Heydar Aliyev international airport, abc.az reports.

In the course of his Baku visit President Rouhani will hold negotiations with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev. The parties are to discuss the questions of expanding bilateral cooperation and sign a number of bilateral documents.

News.Az

News.Az