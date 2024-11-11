Iranian media focuses on ceasefire talks in Israel-Hezbollah conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian media focused on the potential ceasefire between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah on Monday, as the Israeli military reported a surge in rocket attacks from the militia hitting Israeli territory, News.Az reports citing Iran International.

Iranian news outlets covered the news extensively, focusing on Israel's coordination with the US and potential Russian involvement to prevent Hezbollah’s rearmament via Syria.Hezbollah confirmed that it has not received any formal truce proposal. "So far, according to my information, nothing official has reached Lebanon or us in this regard," the head of Hezbollah's media office, Mohammad Afif, said in news conference in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday.Iranian sources such as Rouydad24, Aftabnews, and Mehr News Agency expressed growing optimism around the potential for a ceasefire in the conflict which has seen hundreds of thousands of Lebanese displaced and tens of thousands more on the Israeli side.On Monday, Israel's new Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, highlighted the importance of securing Israel's northern border by ensuring Hezbollah’s forces remain north of the Litani River—a critical demarcation roughly 30 kilometers from Israel.The lines were drawn by UN Resolution 1701 in 2006, designed to create a buffer zone between Israel and south Lebanon, but they have not been adhered to in spite of the presence of UN peacekeepers.The Resolution stipulated that all armed militias leave the designated area and disarm. Neither of which has happened in the nearly two decades since.Saar said Israel is working with the US and is determined to return the 63,000 displaced residents home. "We can be there [the north] when we all know first of all that Hezbollah is not on our border, that it is north of the Litani River, and that Hezbollah will not be able to re-arm itself with new weapon systems through Syria."He said that enforcing the conditions would be Israel’s primary challenge, adding: “Lebanon belongs to the citizens of Lebanon, not to Iran ... I am sure that most Lebanese citizens do not want to be an Iranian extension.”Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf spoke with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday. According to Mehr News Agency, Ghalibaf stressed Iran’s readiness to aid peace efforts in both Lebanon and Gaza.As the fallout from Israel's war of attrition with Iran's biggest militia has led to massive destruction and displacement across Lebanon, Ghalibaf added that Iran’s support for Lebanon comes from the highest levels, including the Supreme Leader, the government, and the parliament. He said: “Iran is prepared to extend both political and humanitarian assistance as needed.”Lebanon's Health Ministry says over 3,000 Lebanese citizens have been killed since the group deemed terrorists by nations including the US, launched attacks on Israel. The numbers do not differentiate between militants and civilians.In Israel, which is protected by sophisticated air defense systems, there have been 74 civilian deaths, including 31 soldiers.The ceasefire discussions have also included active US mediation, with Israeli and Lebanese representatives reportedly exchanging draft agreements via US envoy Amos Hochstein.The proposed terms would see Hezbollah’s withdrawal north of the Litani River while the Israeli military's repositioning along the international border, as reported by Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth.Meanwhile, Hezbollah spokesperson Mohammad Afif said that in spite of the involvement of "Washington, Moscow, Tehran, and other capitals", there is still no timeline or concrete plan.“I believe that we are still in the phase of testing the waters and presenting initial ideas and proactive discussions, but so far there is nothing actual yet but so far there is nothing actual yet," he said.As of 3pm local time, the Israeli military reported 75 projectiles crossing into Israeli territory on Monday while operations in Lebanon continued at full pace.

News.Az