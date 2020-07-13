Iranian MFA comments on recent Armenian provocation against Azerbaijan
Iran expresses regret over the killing of Azerbaijani army’s servicemen and calls upon the parties to exercise restraint, Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said at a press conference on Monday.
The spokesperson reiterated Tehran’s support for a peaceful solution to all conflicts, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
“Iran has repeatedly expressed its readiness to mediate a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Mousavi added.