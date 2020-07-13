Iranian MFA comments on recent Armenian provocation against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran expresses regret over the killing of Azerbaijani army’s servicemen and calls upon the parties to exercise restraint, Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said at a press conference on Monday.

The spokesperson reiterated Tehran’s support for a peaceful solution to all conflicts, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Iran has repeatedly expressed its readiness to mediate a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Mousavi added.

News.Az