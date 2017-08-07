Iranian MFA: Karabakh talks should be continued

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We advise to resolve this problem through peaceful negotiations in order to restore peace and stability in the South Caucasus."

“Our advice as to the Nagorno-Karabakh problem is that the talks should be continued,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi told a press conference, APA’s Tehran bureau reports.



According to him, Iran has good relations with both neighboring countries in the north.



"Both countries are important for us. The conflict between the two countries is a big problem. This disagreement has existed for a long time. We advise to resolve this problem through peaceful negotiations in order to restore peace and stability in the South Caucasus,” he said.



Ghasemi said that they closely follow the processes in the region and control the borders.



"We will not allow violation of our borders. There is a danger of an eruption of this conflict in the case of intervention from other countries,” he said.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman made the remarks in response to the US proposal to inspect the military facilities of Iran.



"This is an anecdote. All that was required has been achieved during the talks,” he said.

News.Az

News.Az