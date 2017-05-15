Iranian MFA: We welcome Turkey’s plan to build border wall

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We welcome Turkey’s plan on building border wall with Iran”.

Report informs citing the Haber7 that the statement came from Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Behram Qasimi.

According to him, Turkey and Iran have discussed the construction of the border wall: “Wall will not be built at zero point. This wall will be built on the territory of Turkey. We welcome all kinds of activities for the establishment of security and stability in the border”.

Notably, the length of the border between Turkey and Iran is 560 km.

