Iranian minister: Azerbaijan has made great strides under President Ilham Aliyev

He pointed out the projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Iran

Azerbaijan has made great strides under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, said Iran’s Minister of Internal Affairs Abdulrza Rahmani Fazli in his interview with AzerTag.

The minister noted that by demonstrating political will, the Azerbaijani and Iranian heads of state pave the way for close cooperation between the two countries. He pointed out the projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Iran.

Minister Rahmani Fazli expressed Iran’s keenness to closely cooperate with Azerbaijan in fighting against international terrorism and transnational criminal groups. He described Azerbaijan as a friendly and brotherly country for Iran.

