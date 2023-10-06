Iranian minister of roads and urban development visits Azerbaijan’s Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash has today arrived in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, News.Az reports.

At the Zangilan International Airport, the minister was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev. The Azerbaijani Deputy PM informed the Iranian Minister about the airport.

He also highlighted the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, as well as the new transport infrastructure created in the Eastern Zangezur region.

News.Az