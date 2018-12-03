Iranian minister to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahrami will visit Azerbaijan Dec. 3 to attend the 24th Azerbaijan Internation

The Iranian minister is expected to visit the exhibition and make speech at the Caspian Innovation Conference.

He is also expected to participate in a four-party meeting of communication ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia and Iran.

Jahrami will also hold bilateral meetings with these ministers to discuss relations with these countries and exchange views on the development of bilateral cooperation.

Fourteen Iranian companies will participate in the 24th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition and Conference.

News.Az

