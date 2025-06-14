Iranian missile strike on central Israel kills at least 2

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has launched a fifth missile barrage targeting Israel as the conflict escalates. Israeli air defenses, reportedly supported by the United States, intercepted many of the incoming missiles. Meanwhile, explosions have been reported in several Iranian cities, including Tehran and Isfahan, raising concerns over the possibility of a prolonged and broader conflict in the region.

Sirens warned of an Iranian drone attack on the Arava region on Saturday after Iran launched a massive drone and missile attack on Israel earlier, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

At least two people were confirmed killed in the latest Iranian missile strike on Israel. dozens others were hurt when a missile hit a residential area in Rishon Lezion.

Air raid sirens wailed across Israel on Saturday morning as Iran launched its fifth salvo of ballistic missiles, prompting nationwide alarm. The IDF said that it intercepted most incoming threats. A 60-year-old woman was moderately to seriously injured in the missile strike in a residential area in central Israel. severe damage was reported to apartment blocks, homes and vehicles when the missile fell. MDA teams reported that nine people sustained light to moderate injuries and six buildings were damaged at an impact site in central Israel.

14 firefighting and rescue teams are conducting searches to locate people trapped at the site of a direct hit in central Israel.

A three-month-old baby was rescued from one of the homes destroyed in the missile strike. The missile fell between two houses, destroying both and killing at least one person in each. "My baby was miraculously saved," the mother said. Sirens had already sounded about an hour earlier in northern towns including Beit She’an, Nazareth, Tiberias and the southern Golan, after the IDF confirmed a fourth wave of incoming missiles from Iran was being intercepted. A third swarm struck around 1 a.m.

