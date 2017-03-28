Iranian musician gives concert in "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

A joint concert of Iranian and "Nagorno-Karabakh" musicians was held at the Sayat Nova College in Khankendi, occupied by Armenians, at the invitation of the so-called "Culture Minister" of the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic".

AZE.az reports with reference to Musavat.com that flutist Maysam Khodrat, who arrived from Iran, his Armenian colleague Artashes Grigoryan, as well as pianist Marina Barkhudaryan, performed on the same stage. The musicians performed works of Armenian, Iranian and Western composers. The Iranian musician who illegally visited the occupied Azerbaijani territories stated that he was glad to be in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The first time I came here as a tourist. But this time I came to this magical land as a musician," Khodrat said.

He said that he wants improvement of relations between "NKR" and Iran.

News.Az

News.Az