Iranian newspaper reports protesters face execution

Keyhan newspaper of the Islamic Republic of Iran reports that those who led violent demonstrations over a rise in government-set gasoline prices will be killed by hanging, APA reports.

An article published Tuesday in the Keyhan newspaper made the claim, though Iranian authorities still have not offered a detailed accounting of the toll of the demonstrations that began Friday over government-set gasoline prices rising.

The newspaper said: “Some reports say that judiciary considers execution by hanging for the riot leaders a definite punishment.”

