Iranian oil tankers, vessels sail through as US blockade officially lifted

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At least three Iranian oil tankers and two cargo ships carrying essential goods have successfully broken through the US naval blockade, Iran’s English-language Press TV has reported, citing what it described as highly informed sources.

The vessels sailed through on Monday evening, marking what the broadcaster called the first operational victory of the newly finalised memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, News.Az reports.

The vessels, which had been stranded for months amid the American blockade campaign against Iranian shipping, sailed through international waters unimpeded, according to informed maritime sources speaking exclusively to Press TV.

The development came less than 24 hours after the finalised memorandum of understanding (MoU), mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, mandated an immediate end to what Press TV referred to as the illegal US naval blockade against Iran as part of a broader cessation of hostilities on all fronts.

The Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) confirmed early on Monday that Tehran and Washington had finalised the text of an MoU aimed at ending the war, bringing an immediate and permanent halt to US-Israeli hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, and terminating the US naval blockade against Iran.

News.Az