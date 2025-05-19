Iranian parliament set to approve strategic partnership treaty with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A wide-ranging strategic partnership treaty with Russia will be submitted to the Iranian parliament soon for final approval, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei has announced.

"The agreement was reviewed and endorsed by the Majles’ Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy. It will be presented shortly for finalization and ratification," the diplomat said at a daily briefing, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

Baghaei emphasized that the strategic partnership between Iran and Russia is "very important." "From the moment of the signing, the Foreign Ministry stated that it views cooperation [with Russia] as one of the key priorities of the foreign policy agency," he added.

On January 17, following talks in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran. On April 12, the Russian leader signed a law ratifying the agreement.

News.Az