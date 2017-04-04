Iranian plane unable to arrive in Zahedan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian plane flying from the country's capital city of Tehran to southeastern city of Zahedan was forced to make an emergency landing after experiencing technical problems.

The plane returned to Tehran’s International Mehrabad Airport and landed there only 20 minutes after takeoff today morning, Iran’s Fars news agency reported.

Reportedly, the airplane, Airbus A320, had a failure in one of its engines. The plane belongs to the Islamic Republic’s Aseman Airlines. Trend reported.

