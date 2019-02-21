Iranian police arrest eight over terror attacks against IRGC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eight people have been arrested so far in connection with the terrorist attack that took place in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan in Iran, said the head of the Provincial Justice Department of Sistan-Baluchestan Province, IRNA reports.

A Suicide attack on a bus, carrying the Islamic Republic Guard Corps (IRGC) personnel, martyred 27 and wounded 13 in southeastern Iran on February 12. A terrorist group so-called Jaish al-Adl, affiliated to Al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the incident.

Ibrahim Hamidi said that one of the detainees who is the owner of the exploded car is a woman that was arrested based on solid evidence.

'When examining her house, parts of the exploded car were found,' he noted.

He added that as soon as the court verdict is issued, it will be announced publically.

The official further said that security forces had in their search operations in Khash and Saravan, in southeastern Iran, also found 750 kilograms of explosives, 150 kilograms of which were ready for terror attacks, said Hamidi.

Regarding the assassination of a traffic police officer recently, he said three people have been arrested so far and valuable clues have been found.

The official did not provide any further details.

