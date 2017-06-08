Iranian president addresses the world community

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian president underlined the need for the international community to unite in order to fight extremism, terrorism and violence.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has condemned Tehran’s twin terror attacks as “cowardly,” stressing the country will crush enemies’ plots through unity and solidarity.

“The Iranian nation … will prove once again that it will crush any plot or scheme by ill-wishers through unity and solidarity and its powerful security structure,” Rouhani said in a message after twin terrorist attacks left 12 people dead and more than 40 others wounded in Tehran on Wednesday.

He said that the terrorist attacks will further strengthen Iran’s resolve to fight terrorism, extremism and violence in the region.

The Iranian president also described terrorism as a global challenge, and underlined the need for the international community to unite in order to fight extremism, terrorism and violence.

He said Iran’s enemies were irked by the huge turnout of the Iranians in the country’s May 19 elections and therefore recruited and supported Takfiri elements to “cover up their failures in the region, the collapse of Islamic values and public dissatisfaction in their countries.”

He also offered condolences to the victims' families.

News.Az

News.Az