Iranian president calls for public mobilization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday called on officials to engage local communities and increase public participation in response to ongoing Israeli attacks.

“Bring the people and neighborhoods to the scene and create participation,” Pezeshkian said during a cabinet meeting, signaling a call for grassroots mobilization, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

He did not elaborate on any plans.

He also directed all government institutions to provide support for those affected by the strikes, as the conflict with Israel continues to escalate.

News.Az