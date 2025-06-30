Iranian president criticizes IAEA double standard

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the IAEA’s double standard approach has created security problems for both the region and the world, even though the UN nuclear watchdog is supposed to protect the rights of its member states.

In a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday night, President Masoud Pezeshkian responded to his French counterpart’s concerns about Iran’s decision to stop cooperation with the IAEA, News.Az reports citing Mehr news.

The president noted that the decision is rooted in the agency’s Director General’s false reports on Iran's nuclear program, as well as Rafael Grossi’s failure to condemn aggression against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Regarding the double standard in dealing with Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities compared to the Zionist regime’s atomic weapons program, the Iranian president stated that all Iranian nuclear activities were under IAEA supervision, as the US and the Zionist regime targeted these facilities.

He added that the Zionist regime is not a member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and has acted against international regulations over the past years.

The president assessed the recent behavior of the agency as a cause for concern regarding public trust in Iran, emphasizing that the first step in rebuilding this damaged trust is the complete commitment of this international organization to adhere to its own laws.

Pezeshkian asked that given recent experiences and assuming continued cooperation with the IAEA, what guarantees are there that Iranian nuclear facilities will not be attacked again?

Highlighting Iran’s principled policy of avoiding war and insecurity while pursuing solutions through diplomacy and dialogue, he expressed hope that international organizations, including the IAEA, would comply with their commitments to member states to pave the way for peace and security.

Macron, for his part, expressed condolences to Pezeshkian for the martyrdom of Iranians during the Zionist regime’s attacks. He stated that France was one of the first countries to condemn these attacks on Iran and told the Zionist regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his regime has no legal standing or legitimacy to intervene in Iran’s nuclear file.

France also understands and affirms Iran’s positions regarding the correct implementation of laws by the IAEA, and Paris emphasizes the continuation of Tehran's cooperation with the agency, even within a new framework, as well as the ongoing dialogue with European countries.

