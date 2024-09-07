Iranian President to attend BRICS summit in Kazan: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, where he plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told TASS.

"I believe he will participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan. We are currently preparing for this visit so that it will be useful and successful for our bilateral relations," the ambassador said."As far as bilateral relations are concerned, a meeting with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin is planned, as well as bilateral meetings with other leaders and with the Iranian community, and a speech at the summit," he added.An agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and Russia may be signed at the BRICS summit in Kazan, the document has been finalized, Jalali added."We can also postpone the signing of this document to a separate meeting either in Tehran or in Moscow. This is being worked on - two options are being considered. No decision has been taken yet," he said.Russia assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1, 2024, and it will continue until the end of the year with more than 200 events on a wide range of topics. The main event of the presidency will be the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October 2024. Iran joined the BRICS on January 1, 2024.

News.Az