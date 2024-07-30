Iranian president warns of Israel’s imminent destruction amid Hamas war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel “will end with the destruction” of the latter.

During a meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Pezeshkian stressed that the Iranian people have always hated the crimes and aggression of Israel, the Zionist regime, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.He noted that the resistance of the Palestinian people against these crimes is a reason for pride.“And we are confident that this struggle will end with the final victory of the Palestinian people and the liberation of Palestinian land, as well as the destruction of the Zionist regime,” Pezeshkian added.

