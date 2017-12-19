Iranian President's chief of staff to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international conference will focus on the work done during the Islamic Solidarity Year.

Iranian President's chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi will visit Baku to attend an international conference dedicated to the results of the Islamic Solidarity Year, which will take place on December 21, Mohammad Reza Najafi, spokesman for the Iranian Embassy in Baku, told APA.

The international conference will focus on the work done during the Islamic Solidarity Year.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev declared 2017 a “Year of Islamic Solidarity”.

News.Az

News.Az