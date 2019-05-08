Iranian, Russian FMs to discuss JCPOA in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will depart for Moscow Tuesday night to hold a meeting with his Russian counterp

Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif will discuss Syria, Venezuela, the Caspian Sea, Central Asia at their upcoming meeting in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said today.

The ministers are expected to meet on Wednesday.

"The ministers are expected to compare notes on the key regional and international issues, including the Syrian settlement, the Caspian Sea region, South Caucasus, central Asia, [Shanghai Cooperation Organisation] SCO, the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] JCPOA, Venezuela and many other things," the ministry said.

News.Az

