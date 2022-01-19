Iranian, Russian presidents meet in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who has been invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to have an official visit to Russia met and held talks with his Russian counterpart, IRNA reports.

Iranian President arrived in Moscow on Wednesday noon, heading a high-profile political-economic delegation.

President Raisi was welcomed by Russia’s Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, the Russian chair of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Joint Commission and Russia’s deputy foreign minister.

He will also have meetings with Iranians residing in Russia, Shia and Sunni scholars, and Russian businesspeople.

